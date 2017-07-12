Uganda: The End? Zari Drops Diamond's Name from Daughter

Tanzanian bongo star Diamond Platinumz and his wife Zari Hassan have once again given a clear indication that their marriage is on the rocks.

This came after Zari commented that their daughter was no longer Latiffa Dangote but Latiffa Hassan.

Diamond's surname is Dangote.

The socialite's comment came amid speculations among fans that the two were not in good terms.

Diamond, who had been celebrating his mother, Sandra's birthday is yet to send get-well messages to Zari's ailing mother.

Zari on her part deleted a post where she had wished Diamond's mother a happy birthday.

The two have been tight lipped until Zari retorted in an Instagram comment that was shared widely that her daughter is Latiffa Hassan.

Salome hit's main video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has got netzens talking after she posted a photo of her growing baby bump cationing it, "Mama Dee" a phrase that is often used to describe Diamond's baby mama, Zari.

Hamisa also wished Diamond's mom a happy birthday kick starting yet another discussion about their romoured relationship after shooting the Salome hit.

Diamond has, however, in a past interview denied dating Hamisa. And when questioned about her pregnancy, he claimed he was unaware of it.

Zari and Diamond have been having a troubled relationship to the point that Diamond recently admitted that he would rather be a player after posting a photo of Zari in what looked like an underwater embrace by her brother-in-law.

Diamond later took down his post and admitted in a media interview that he acted out of anger and only realised what he had done after receiving many calls among them from Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.