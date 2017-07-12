11 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Asked to Assist in Family Planning

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of Dar es salaam residents have turned up at the commemoration of World Population (WP) day to voluntarily get awareness on family planning from health experts.

Buguruni resident, Usra Kivumbi said on Tuesday that she's celebrating WP day to be more informed about family planning.

"Through WP day I have learned that most of the people are still not more informed about family planning, because they still believe having many children is an investment," she said.

She said this at the 27th commemoration of WP day with theme 'Family Planning Empowering People, Developing Nation.'

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Hashma Begum added that to invest in health helps women and girls participate in the country's economy and to achieve their goals.

She noted that if the government can invest $1 to $6 per day on family planning it can save several development issues.

Tanzania

Sending Money to Tanzania From UK 'Most Costly in East Africa'

Sending money to Tanzania is the most expensive in the Eastern and Southern Africa, a London based consultancy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.