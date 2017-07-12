11 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mabula - No Land Without Compensation

By Anthony Kayanda

Kigoma — The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Ms Angelina Mabula on Tuesday ordered District Executive Directors (DEDs) in Kigoma region not to occupy private lands if they don't have money to the compensate owners.

The Deputy Minister said reiterated it during a meeting with land officials from Kigoma Ujiji Town municipal, Uvinza and Kigoma districts municipals.

"In an event that the municipals would want to acquire private land and they don't have funds to compensate the owners, you will then have to seat down with the then owners and come to an agreement on a partnership module. However, the owners must be able to benefit not less than 60 per cent," she said.

She also called on the local authorities to make sure that basic infrastructures like roads, electricity and water extended as soon as possible to all surveyed areas so building costs can be reduced.

