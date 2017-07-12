11 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 7 Young Scientists Bound for USA Given Nation Flag

By Asna Kaniki

Dar es Salaam — The Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Stella Manyanya on Tuesday handed the national flag and bid farewell to seven Tanzanian students who are going to participate in International Robotic Challenge in USA.

The annual challenge, organised by US based charity organisation First Global, aims at igniting a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among the more than two billion youths across the world.

Eng Manyanya challenged the students to perform to the best of their ability in order raise Tanzania's profile in the world science and technology. The students will be travelling to US on Wednesday.

"There's stiff competition, but that should not worry you, you still have ample time to make revisions, we are all behind your backs and we believe you can win it and that should be your target," said the Deputy Minister.

One participants Lisa Michael said, based on their preparations they are certain of a major achievements, "my call to other students is that they should develop interest in science and computer studies, because things have changed since each and everything depends on technology."

