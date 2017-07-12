Tanzania: Lipumba's CUF Warns Chadema

Dar es Salaam — CUF faction under embattled chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has warned Chadema to stop interfering in its internal affairs.

The warning comes a day after Chadema in the Coast Zone announced to launch an operation dubbed "Ondoa Msaliti Buguruni" (OMB) which literary means an operation aimed at "Removing a traitor from Buguruni".

CUF Buguruni offices are currently occupied by Prof Lipumba's faction.

Chadema Coast Region vice chairman, Mr Saed Kubenea, said the power dispute within CUF had negative impact on the Ukawa alliance and that they have decided to proactively support the side under secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad.

But, yesterday party's deputy secretary general Mainland, Ms Magdalena Sakaya, told The Citizen that CUF was an independent institution registered under the country's laws and it should be free from any interference.

"It is now evident that Chadema have a role in our dispute, which is our position since last year. I'm warning Mr Kubenea to stop interfering with our internal affairs because loyal members will stand firm in defending their party," she said.

"He is supposed to resolve a number of challenges facing Chadema before jumping to other people's business. They should clean up their house first before thinking of CUF," she said.

Ms Sakaya said Chadema has plotted the dispute in CUF in order to "kill" the second biggest opposition party in the country.