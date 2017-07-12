Azam Tigers goal poacher, Luke Chima is currently leading goal scorer in the 2017 TNM Super league goal chart.

Chima has scored five goals in the 10 league games his team has played so far.

Azam Tigers is position number seven on the log table with 14 points and have scored 17 goals and conceded 12.

They are currently the highest scoring team followed by Blantyre United with 13 goals but they have conceded 19.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) General Secretary, Williams Banda said this year strikers are hungry for goals.

He said the leading scorer has five goals out of 10 games his team has played and more players are scoring goals.

"You can imagine so far we have already registered four hat tricks for the first opening 10 games of the season. If the players will carry on at this pace the top goal scorer might go beyond 20 goals this year," Banda viewed.

The General Secretary said the players that have scored hat tricks are Jide Mbandambanda of Blantyre United, Innocent Bokosi of Red Lions, Mphatso Philemon of Blue Eagles and Raphael Phiri of Civil Sporting club.

So far 153 goals have been scored and new comers Chitipa United remains the worst team in defending and they have let in 21 goals against six.

Blantyre United despite being second highest scoring team has let in 19 goals against 13 and is second highest team with poor defending record.

Mzuni has smart record so far, they have scored seven and conceded seven in eight games and have nine points.

League leaders, Might be forward Wanderers has proved to have an excellent defending record so far. They have only conceded a single goal last Sunday in Balaka when they played against Red Lions in which they won 2-1.

Wanderers and Silver Strikers are only teams that are to lose a game this season.

However, Silver b nearly registered a defeat at the hands of Master Security only to be saved by Michael Tetteh's equalizer in the 95th minute of the game in Lilongwe last Sunday.

Last year's top goal scorer was Mafco's marksman, Richard Mbulu with 19 goals and he is currently with the Mozambican side Costa do Sol in Maputo.