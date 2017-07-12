Tanzania: Drivers Can Help Curb Crime, Says Masauni

Dodoma — Drivers have been challenged to help the government in the war against different forms of crime in the country.

Speaking in Dodoma Region during the Road Safety Ambassadors Day (RSA), the deputy minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, said drivers were in a good position of help in the fight against crime because some criminals ended using vehicles and motorcycles in their illegal undertakings.

"Drug dealers often peddle their cargo through cars and motorcycles, the same as other bandits, and thus, drivers stand a good chance of helping the Police Force to curb the vices," he said. Mr Masauni urged drivers to alert police officers in their respective areas in case of any suspicions.

The deputy minister, who is also the RSA chairman, hailed the ambassadors for being at the forefront of educating local drivers on how best to avert road accidents.

For his part, RSA's guardian, Mr Mohamed Mpinga, said that since its inception in 2014, RSA has been conducting various seminars for motorcycle and tricycle drivers on observing traffic regulations.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa, for his part, reminded drivers to respect traffic regulations.

"There is a rapid increase in the number of cars and population in Dodoma Municipality. Therefore, all drivers must embrace professionalism in order to avert road accidents," he directed.