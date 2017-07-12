Botswana: Eye Care Unaffordable to Vulnarable Groups

Serowe — The president of Lions Club of greater Gaborone, Ms Thanuja Panicker has attributed the increasing number of eye problems to lack of accessibility and affordability among vulnerable groups such as the under 15 and elderly people.

She said this in an interview during a free eye screening hosted by Serowe Central Lions Club at Serowe mall on Saturday. Multitudes of young and old residents thronged the mall for the free eye-screening. The event also attracted other stakeholders from Sekgoma Memorial Hospital who conducted various activities such as blood donation, checking blood pressure and sugar levels amongst others.

Ms Panicker said 80 per cent of eye-problems were preventable provided they were attended to on time, but said they had observed that most people wait until the situation was severe.

She said the lack of or absence of eye centres in remote areas was a setback, and that having eye centre points where free spectacles could be given would help the situation.

She said there were 35 000 visually impaired and 15 000 blind people in Botswana, adding that the statistics were disturbing.

An eye specialist from Eyelight Optometrists said lack of awareness about eye problems, misconceptions that eye glasses affected eyes also contributed to the mounting eye problem in the country.

Ms Panicker said some of the cases could be rectified provided teachers and parents were informed about the signs of eye problems. "Glasses are medical devices not a sign of weaknesses. People really have to pay heed to their needs in order to avoid further damage." The secretary for Botswana Optometry Association said regular eye checkups and following prescription was important in serving one's eyesight.

Ms Panicker said she was delighted by the day's turnout. The Serowe Lions Club meeting saw 178 people testing their eyes and 100 given reading spectacles.

Thirty-five were instructed to go for further evaluations while eight got prescriptions for allergies. Nine needed surgery while 26 had normal sight.

The greater Gaborone president said the figures were just a tip of the icebag, and that it was an indication that eye problems needed to be attended to. She added that if not contained it could impact negatively on people and the economy of the country.

She noted that if a worker lost sight it affected the family and the workforce.

Ms Panicker also noted that Lions Club had been doing this for the past eight years, and added that June 1 was Helen Keller Day, the person who challenged Lions Club to be the knights of the blind.

She added that they had embarked on several activities and dedicated the month of October for eye activities to promote eye activism.

She said lions aim to improve people's livelihood as they were involved in youth programmes and feeding the hungry.

Ms Bonolo Ramathaku said the testing helped her to realise how serious her problem was. " I could not see most of the testing letters, and I am glad I was given an appointment to visit the optician. Its dangerous especially that I drive. It's a good effort by lions club."

Ms Tumane Moremi said the Lions Club came at the right time. The florist, hand potter and tapestry designer said although she knew about her eye problem in 2000, she had been struggling to acquire spectacles.

"After testing I was given a pair of glasses that suit the kind of eye problem I have. I saw clearly and I am certain that my tapestry work will be a lot easier than before," she said.

BOPA