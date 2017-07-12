11 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Keeper Joins Taifa Stars

By Benjamin Ben

TAIFA Stars head coach Salum Mayanga has dropped Young Africans goalkeeper Benno Kakolanya and replaced him with Ramadhani Kabwili ahead of the Saturday's African Nations Championship (CHAN) match against Rwanda at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Stars is geared to qualify for the competition which features domestic league players who do not play for professional football outside the country. Speaking to members of the media yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Mayanga said the 24 members' squad was expected to depart for Mwanza on the same day afternoon for further preparations of the game.

"We expect to leave today (yesterday) for Mwanza where we will pitch a 4-days camp to thoroughly put ourselves in good shape ahead of the match with Rwanda," said Mayanga who once coached Mtibwa Sugar from Morogoro.

Mayanga then revealed his squad as follows whereby in goals he has opted to replace Benno Kakolanya's place, which is taken by Kabwili, who was the first choice goalkeeper for U-17 team, Serengeti Boys. He joins Aishi Manula and Said Mohammed who played for the team in the.Cosafa Cup Champiomship.

