11 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ngeleja Belches His Escrow's 40m/ - Portion

By Carine Senguji and Neema Nyerere

FORMER Minister William Ngeleja has surrendered to the government over 40m/- that he had received from VIP Engineering and Marketing Ltd Managing Director James Rugemarila.

The Sengerema Member of Parliament had on February 12, 2014, received 40.4m/- from Rugemarila whom Pan African Power Solution (PAP) paid 75 million US dollars (over 100bn/-) in exchange for shares in Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL).

PAP claimed to have acquired IPTL's 70 per cent shares from the Malaysian firm 2010, with Rugemarila, through VIP Engineering, controlling the remaining 30 per cent. Addressing reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Ngeleja said he received the money unaware that his benefactor, Rugemarila, would later be implicated in the infamous Tegeta Escrow scandal.

Last month, Rugemarila and Harbinder Singh Sethi were arraigned before a Dar es Salaam court, charged with occasioning loss to the government. They jointly face several counts of economic sabotage, forgery, impersonation, running a criminal syndicate and obtaining money by false pretence as well as causing loss of money to the government.

Mr Ngeleja said yesterday that after proving beyond reasonable doubt he received the money from the person with links to the Tegeta Escrow scandal, "I have decided to return the money to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), although I had already paid tax after receiving the amount as donation to help my Sengerema constituents."

