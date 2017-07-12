Tanzania: Doomsday for Farm Subsidy Thieves

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday vowed to launch a countrywide audit and publicly shame all people, including government officials, implicated in the looting of farm input subsidies.

He strongly condemned dishonesty at both the local and central governments in the management of funds meant for subsidising farm-inputs to farmers in rural areas.

"It has been a trend by these officials to swindle funds meant for the inputs and other development projects in the local councils countrywide. The government will thoroughly audit all the money and publicly name all the people implicated," Dr Magufuli declared.

The president made the remarks during the receipt of 50 houses, which the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) has constructed for public health servants in Geita, Simiyu and Kagera, regions, with 20, 20 and 10 housing units, respectively.

Dr Magufuli cited the recent pilot audits in 11 district councils where suppliers were claiming 50bn/- but after thorough verification, the genuine claims were proved to be only 8bn/-.

"Even in my home district of Chato, officials pocketed over 1bn/- from the inputs by creating ghost beneficiaries, including the dead; I asked my mother whether she had received the input vouchers because her name appears on the list but, to my surprise, she was not even aware.

"When I asked her of the input vouchers, she thought I was talking of mobile phone airtime recharge vouchers that she has been receiving from her grandchildren," President Magufuli told dumbfounded audience at the public rally at the Mazaina grounds in Chato District.

The president tasked the Regional Commissioners, District Commissioners and District Executive Directors countrywide to act tough against officials bent on swindling money meant for development projects in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

"The government has increased the budget to procure medicines from 31bn/- to 250bn/- per annum but these funds face the risk of being embezzled by officials in the local government authorities where they are directly channeled to. "Regional and district leaders ought to ensure that the public funds are properly used," President Magufuli instructed.

He noted further that not only funds for farm-inputs and medicines are misused but the theft extends to money meant to rehabilitate roads, support poor families through the Tanzania Social Action Fund and other development projects.

"I grew up from an ordinary family and I know how it is being poor, I always pray to God not to make me forget my past; I cannot stand to witness the poor people being harassed," he stated.

According to President Magufuli, the government's resolve to abolish nuisance levies on agriculture, livestock keeping and fishing was meant to empower ordinary people and protect them from exploitation by local government authorities.

At the public rally, Dr Magufuli thanked the Japanese envoy in Tanzania, Masaharu Yoshida, for the support his government has been extending in Tanzania for development projects, including a 200m/- sunflower processing plant which was launched in Chato yesterday.

During the launch of Bagamoyo-Msata road in Coast Region last month, President Magufuli also warned government officials who pocketed money for farm inputs that their days were numbered. "I have directed the Prime Minister, the Minister for Agriculture, Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners to deal with these officials who channeled the inputs to non-existing farmers," Dr Magufuli directed.

Dr Magufuli was irked that some officials had deliberately listed ghost beneficiaries for the inputs, directing the Premier and other leaders to take necessary actions. "Some of these culprits are government officials ... they even listed some people who had long passed away," the president remarked.