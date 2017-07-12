Tanzania: Minister Decries Hatred Among Public Leaders

POLITICAL and executive leaders in public services were yesterday reminded to respect each other if they have to diligently serve wananchi and speedup social, economic and political development in the country.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, George Simbachawene told especially District Commissioners (DCs) and District Executive Directors (DEDs) to work harmoniously to achieve the aspired development goals.

He was officiating at the second induction seminar for the district commissioners and district executive directors from Mwanza, Geita, Simiyu, Mara and Kagera regions. "There are state protocols, which must be observed...some of you have been overstepping your boundaries and this is why the government has allowed you to undertake this induction programme," the minister said at the Uongozi Institute organised seminar.

Mr Simbachawene decried an imminent hostility between DCs and DEDs, directing them to respect each other. "Some do not respect their seniors just because they are presidential appointees...we cannot allow this indiscipline to continue unabated, it must stop," he charged.

He asked DEDs to have respect and tolerance to DCs and vice versa should the two wish to speed up development in their respective areas of jurisdiction. Deputy Minister Suleiman Jaffo underscored the need to have public leader undertaking the induction programme to help them understand their boundaries and responsibilities as leaders.

"It is unfortunate that there was no induction training when the new government came into power. It seems people were behaving on their own ways, with some overstepping their responsibilities," Eng Mussa Iyombo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry added.

As a result, he said the government has been struggling to promote development since the key imple menters do not speak the same language. Uongozi Institute acting Chief Executive Officer Kadari Singo said the fiveday seminar will focus on strategic decisions, resources management and personal leadership. The leaders will be trained on state protocol, fighting illicit drugs and leadership ethics.