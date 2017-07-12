Uganda: Bobi Wine Appointed to Presidential Affairs Committee in New Shake Up

Newly elected Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been appointed to the parliamentary committee on Presidential Affairs.
The Presidential Affairs Committee oversees the operations of the Office of the President, including State House and Kampala Capital City Authority among others.
Mr Kyagulanyi took oath on Tuesday to join the 10th Parliament, at the time the House's sessional committees were undergoing review.
PICTORIAL: BOBI WINE SWEARS-IN
The presidential affairs committee will be chaired by Adjumani Woman MP Jesca Ababiku who takes on from Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye (NRM-Nyabushozi County).
Among other changes, Aringa North MP, Godfrey Onzima takes on from Igara County West's Raphael Magyezi as the Chairperson for the Committee on Public Service and Local Government, while Luwero Woman MP Eng Lilian Nakatte heads the Committee on Infrastructure, replacing Eng Denis Sabiiti of Rubanda West in Kabale district.
Last week, Parliament witnessed bitter reactions from opposition lawmakers who objected to the appointment of a member of the Uganda People's Congress by the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa.
Ms Nankabirwa had designated Mr Maxwell Akora (Maruzi county) as Vice Chairperson to the Committee on Information and Communication Technology.
Despite the uproar, however, fresh designation by the opposition left Mr Akora to the same committee and appointed Vice Chairperson.
Full list of sessional committees (Chairpersons and Deputies)
EAC Affairs
Tonny Ayo (NRM) Kwania County in Apac
Auma George Abott (NRM) Bukooli Island County in Namayingo district
Health
Dr Michael Bukenya (NRM) Bukuya County Mubende
Kahude Hellen (NRM) Kiryandongo
Agriculture
Lowira Oketayot (NRM)Pader Woman MP
Migadde Robert Ndugwa (NRM) Buvuma Islands
Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Henry Musasizi (NRM) Rubanda County East Kabale
Loy Katali (NRM) Jinja Woman
Public Service and Local Government
Onzima Godfrey (NRM) Aringa North Yumbe
Kalungi Elizabeth Beikirize (NRM) Kanungu
Physical Infrastructure
Eng Lilian Nakatte (NRM) Luwero Woman
Kumama George William Nsamba (NRM) Bbaale County (Kayunga)
Presidential Affairs
Ababiku Jesca (NRM) Adjumani Woman
Susan Amero (NRM) Amuria
Foreign Affairs
Rose Mutonyi Masaaba (Bubuulo West)
Okorimoe Janet Grace Akech (NRM) Abim
Natural Resources
Alec Byarugaba -NRM (Isingiro County South)
Keefa Kiwanuka (NRM) Kiboga East
Tourism, Trade Industry
Ruhunda Alex (NRM) Fort Portal Municipality
Awor Betty Engola (NRM) Apac
Defence and Internal Affairs
Judith Nabakooba (NRM) Mityana Woman
Mbogo Kezekia (NRM) Budaka County
Gender Labour and Social Development
Ndezi Alex (NRM) PWDs
Judith Babirye (NRM) Buikwe Woman
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oboth Maksons Jacob (Ind) West Budama North in Tororo
Robinah Rwakoojo (NRM) Gomba West
Information and Communications Technology
Annet Nyakecho (NRM) Tororo North County
Akora Maxwell Ebong Patrick (NRM) Maruzi County Apac
Education and sports
Connie Galiwango Nakayenze (NRM) Mbale Woman
Jacob Opolot (Indep) Pallisa County