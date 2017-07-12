Uganda: Bobi Wine Appointed to Presidential Affairs Committee in New Shake Up

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook

Singer Bobi Wine

Newly elected Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been appointed to the parliamentary committee on Presidential Affairs.

The Presidential Affairs Committee oversees the operations of the Office of the President, including State House and Kampala Capital City Authority among others.

Mr Kyagulanyi took oath on Tuesday to join the 10th Parliament, at the time the House's sessional committees were undergoing review.

The presidential affairs committee will be chaired by Adjumani Woman MP Jesca Ababiku who takes on from Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye (NRM-Nyabushozi County).

Among other changes, Aringa North MP, Godfrey Onzima takes on from Igara County West's Raphael Magyezi as the Chairperson for the Committee on Public Service and Local Government, while Luwero Woman MP Eng Lilian Nakatte heads the Committee on Infrastructure, replacing Eng Denis Sabiiti of Rubanda West in Kabale district.

Last week, Parliament witnessed bitter reactions from opposition lawmakers who objected to the appointment of a member of the Uganda People's Congress by the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa.

Ms Nankabirwa had designated Mr Maxwell Akora (Maruzi county) as Vice Chairperson to the Committee on Information and Communication Technology.

Despite the uproar, however, fresh designation by the opposition left Mr Akora to the same committee and appointed Vice Chairperson.

Full list of sessional committees (Chairpersons and Deputies)

EAC Affairs

Tonny Ayo (NRM) Kwania County in Apac

Auma George Abott (NRM) Bukooli Island County in Namayingo district

Health

Dr Michael Bukenya (NRM) Bukuya County Mubende

Kahude Hellen (NRM) Kiryandongo

Agriculture

Lowira Oketayot (NRM)Pader Woman MP

Migadde Robert Ndugwa (NRM) Buvuma Islands

Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Henry Musasizi (NRM) Rubanda County East Kabale

Loy Katali (NRM) Jinja Woman

Public Service and Local Government

Onzima Godfrey (NRM) Aringa North Yumbe

Kalungi Elizabeth Beikirize (NRM) Kanungu

Physical Infrastructure

Eng Lilian Nakatte (NRM) Luwero Woman

Kumama George William Nsamba (NRM) Bbaale County (Kayunga)

Presidential Affairs

Ababiku Jesca (NRM) Adjumani Woman

Susan Amero (NRM) Amuria

Foreign Affairs

Rose Mutonyi Masaaba (Bubuulo West)

Okorimoe Janet Grace Akech (NRM) Abim

Natural Resources

Alec Byarugaba -NRM (Isingiro County South)

Keefa Kiwanuka (NRM) Kiboga East

Tourism, Trade Industry

Ruhunda Alex (NRM) Fort Portal Municipality

Awor Betty Engola (NRM) Apac

Defence and Internal Affairs

Judith Nabakooba (NRM) Mityana Woman

Mbogo Kezekia (NRM) Budaka County

Gender Labour and Social Development

Ndezi Alex (NRM) PWDs

Judith Babirye (NRM) Buikwe Woman

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Oboth Maksons Jacob (Ind) West Budama North in Tororo

Robinah Rwakoojo (NRM) Gomba West

Information and Communications Technology

Annet Nyakecho (NRM) Tororo North County

Akora Maxwell Ebong Patrick (NRM) Maruzi County Apac

Education and sports

Connie Galiwango Nakayenze (NRM) Mbale Woman

Jacob Opolot (Indep) Pallisa County