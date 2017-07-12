A Harare family will live to regret the day they decided to look after an orphan after they caught him raping their six-year-old daughter and discovered that the abuse had been going on for months.

A court in the capital heard Tuesday that the accused, Trust Polani, 25, had been living with the family for several years in Budiriro before he started abusing the little girl in 2016.

He was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment by magistrate Lucy Mungwari who suspended five years of the penalty on conditions.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu said Polani shared a bedroom with victim and her brothers. The girl would sleep on her own bed.

Court heard that, on an unknown date last year, the girl returned from school and found Polani alone at home and invited her to the sitting room where he was watching television.

The girl complied and upon entering the room, Polani laid her on the sofa and raped her once without protection. He went on to threaten the girl with assault if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

From that day, he would rape the girl on several occasions in their bedroom.

Prosecutors said on July 5 this year, the girl retired to bed, leaving Polani in company of her mother and father.

Polani followed minutes later and pounced on the minor. However, the mother of the child walked into the room and he jumped away from the child.

The girl's mother called her husband and they quizzed Polani who could not utter a word.

However, their daughter then narrated her ordeal after which the family took Polani to the police where he was arrested.

According to the State, Polani's brother and the girl's father were friends.