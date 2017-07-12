Former Copac co-chair, Paul Mangwana, says opposition MPs should stop thinking Zanu PF Ministers would worry about initiating the alignment of existing laws with the new Constitution, arguing no ruling elite would willingly lead processes that seek to trim its powers.

Addressing civic leaders, diplomats and opinion leaders at a recent conference organised by local and foreign civil society groups, Mangwana, a former Zanu PF lawmaker, challenged MPs to play their part in bringing laws for re-alignment in parliament.

"Let us not leave the implementation of the Constitution to the Executive alone," Mangwana said.

"Yes, it is true that the Constitution takes away some powers from the Executive and surely do you expect anyone whose powers are being eroded to take the first step to give effect to such erosion!

"You are asking the Executive to behave unnaturally."

The Zanu PF led government is under fire for sitting on crucial legislative reforms since the new supreme law of the land was adopted in 2013.

The gridlock has created a national legal dilemma as the courts and interested parties often find themselves at odds on whether to apply laws in their current redundant form or seek to interpret them based on what they ought to be as dictated by the new Constitution.

Zanu PF, which controls the executive, has often been scorned by opponents who accuse it of lacking on will to align, most specifically, security and rights based laws with the Constitution, four years on.

Under Zimbabwean laws, line ministers are supposed to bring to parliament, statutes seeking formulation, amendment or repeal.

However, the same laws also allow MPs and citizens leeway to initiate similar action, something Mangwana found lacking within those grumbling over slow legislative reforms.

"Law making cannot the preserve of the Executive and I am sure tradition and custom has brought us to a lame excuse where we are only looking forward to the Executive to make proposals for changes in the laws.

"It is the duty of every citizen. Have we drafted any proposals which we have given to the Executive or given to parliamentarians?" Mangwana said.

"... Who says that you (MPs) should only analyse Bills which have come from the Executive?

"The Constitution says Parliament is a lawmaker. Why are we not having Private Members Bills to amend various parts of the Constitution which we want to give effect to? Who has stopped anybody?

"But we are not taking care of our lives. We are sitting there to blame and condemn the Executive without doing anything."

Mangwana said MPs had as much a right to bring Bills to parliament without seeking the concurrence of the Executive to do so.

"From 2013, has a single member of parliament brought a Private Members Bill to bring effect to the Constitution? The answer is no.

"Each constitutional provision affects a certain section of society and it could be latched on by civil society pursuing similar objectives to engage MPs on it."

Mangwana was Zanu PF's point person during the country's painstaking and often divisive constitution making process during the life of the erstwhile inclusive government 2009 to 2013.

The process was led by the three coalition partners, Zanu PF, MDC-T and the MDC.