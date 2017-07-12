10 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: "Diaspora Vote Ban Is Not a ZEC Issue but a Legislative Problem," Says ZEC Chairperson Makarau

Tagged:

Related Topics

The issue of millions of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora not being eligible to register as voters does not fall under the Commission's mandate but rests solely with political parties, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Rita Makarau, said.

She said the three political parties, the ruling Zanu PF, opposition MDC-T and MDC's representatives in Parliament need to change the law.

ZEC, she said, was "simply to implementing" the law.

"Yes it's true that millions of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora won't be registered for the 2018 general election unless if they come to register in the country," said Makarau Monday to journalists.

"ZEC will not be able to set up facilities abroad for those living in the diaspora because currently the legal frame work does not make a provision for that."

She added, "And we also have a decision coming from the highest court in the land affirming that position, that there is no mandate or power on the part of ZEC to put up such structures outside the country."

"Political parties particularly those who have representation in Parliament should respond to them as they are the law makers.

"Go and make the appropriate law that will allow us to register them and we will then implement it," the ZEC chairperson said.

Commenting on whether some voters will be able to vote for their Presidential candidates "only" from anywhere in the country, Makarau said while this makes sense unfortunately there is no law that provides for that.

"Our law at the moment says you go back, not only to the ward that you are registered in, but actually to the polling station you are registered," she said.

"And if you can't vote at that polling station, then it means you can't even vote for your preferred Presidential candidate."

"Maybe we need to engage the law makers and see if that can be amended, it's not a ZEC issue but a legislative issue," she added.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Politician Charged With Murdering Cop

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) official and charged him with murdering a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.