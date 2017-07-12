Uganda: Bobi Wine - Let Us Accept Defeat & Develop the Area

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Monitor

MP Robert Kyagulanyi and his wife Barbie Itungo after he was sworn in as an MP.

Having reasoned at length, consulted on purpose and reviewed the entire electoral process, I now find it prudent to voice my logical opinion on the just-concluded Kyadondo East by-election where I stood as a candidate.

Two days before nominations, I met Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) at Katonga road at a meeting called by FDC leaders chaired by Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa.

We were requested to shake hands in front of everyone and we did. We addressed the leaders and they also addressed us in turns. By the time I left, I was convinced and withdrew the application I had filed against Kyagulanyi and Gen Kale Kayihura. I realized he equally stood for the values of democracy.

Indeed, two days later, we found ourselves in the race for Kyadondo East and it was, indeed, a tight competition. I observed various electoral irregularities from onset to the end.

What I noticed in the last days was the spirited determination by all state institutions to ensure that it was only them and their candidate to sail through, lawfully or otherwise.

At this point, I saw how all our agents and supporters were harassed and how speculation about pre-ticked ballots became the constituency news on voting day.

Indeed, with many registered voters including myself transferred without their knowledge, many were denied a chance to vote on the last minute. It is definitely the state and their candidate who stood to benefit out of this.

I have disagreed with Apollo Kantinti, FDC's official candidate, on almost all issues and approach, save for sharing political ideology. But I am aware and wish to defend him on one thing; he was denied chance to appear as a voter in Kyadondo East by weaknesses within the Electoral Commission through transfers of registered voters.

With the multiple anomalies and harassment in the electoral process all designed to ensure that the state defeats the people, the Kyagulanyi Ssentamu victory stands out as a relief and a safeguard to uphold the voice and will of the people, in this case the voters of Kyadondo East.

The safest way to safeguard people's will is to support and pray for effective representation of the people of Kyadondo East by Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

I was personally harassed and manhandled by state actors in the middle of the electoral process. Many youths were harassed, detained and tortured; a few incidents reached the eyes of the media for the world to see but much more remained unknown and went unnoticed.

It was as if we had a rebel group in Kyadondo. The Kiboko squad, military police, and army with heavy weapons were all on display. This was more than a walk to democracy, but a revolution where people competed against the state.

These electoral omissions may have resurrected the evil state strategy and perhaps given them chance to re-strategise as they always do during by-elections. What we witnessed in Kyadondo shouldn't happen anywhere else in this country.

To our elder Sitenda Ssebalu, I find it prudent to accept that there must be one leader at a time. We have tasted the competition: you had all state machinery at your disposal but you were beaten hands down.

I believe, being our elder in terms of age, you should understand it faster, as you may possibly have done already, and accept defeat. Let us all embark on community development.

I wish to thank all the competitors in this race for staging a healthy and harmonious competition that left all of us alive; thank you for choosing democracy.

Congratulations go to Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and I wish him productive service as our area MP.

I also congratulate the people of Kyadondo East: you decided amidst all hardships. We owe you a duty to support your decision and shall stand to defend your electoral voice.

The author is a former MP candidate, Kyadondo East.