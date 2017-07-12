Uganda: Museveni Blocks 11 New Loans to Govt

In a June 19 letter to the ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, President Museveni warned against the country taking loans that do not add value to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The same letter which was copied to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga lists about 27 loans that were presented before parliament for approval but Museveni thinks only 16 of the loans are beneficial to the country.

In her communication to the house yesterday, Kadaga said, following the president's concern, parliament's committee on National Economy should not handle the 11 loan requests that President Museveni had not approved.

"The president feels that we are over burdening the country by contracting so many loans, many of which do not add any value to the GDP of the country. He proposes that the loans must have his personal endorsement to the ministry of finance before they come to parliament," Kadaga said.

Kadaga indicated that parliament would no longer waste time handling loans unless endorsed by the president. She added that the committee on National Economy shall always scrutinize the loans and ensure that the president has endorsed the loans.

"The president would like us to address loans related to health, skills development and education. He [president] believes that only infrastructure like hospitals and education should be the ones facilitated by loans; otherwise, the rest should be by the government of Uganda," Kadaga said.

The president's directive comes few months after the World Bank's decided not to give Uganda any more loans until it assesses the country's ability to pay back the current $14bn external public debt.

World Bank country manager Christina Malmberg Calvo recently said the World Bank would not grant Uganda any more loans until an assessment is done by its experts to establish whether Uganda has the capacity to pay the outstanding external debt amounting to $14bn.

The public debt stands at $20bn, $6bn of which is a domestic debt. Some $3bn of the $6bn domestic debt was acquired from National Social Security Fund (NSSF).