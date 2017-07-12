Nigeria: 11 Killed, 21 Injured in Maiduguri Multiple Suicide Attacks

At least eleven persons were killed and 21 others injured after Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked three separate locations in Maiduguri on Tuesday night, witnesses and officials said.

Though the police and the military have not spoken on the explosions, the chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Satomi Ahmed, told journalists that 11 persons died in the blasts, including the suicide bombers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how on Tuesday, at about 10 p.m., suspected Boko Haram members attacked Maiduguri from three separate locations along the southern axis.

An official of the Civilian JTF, Abubakar Isa, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone that the attacks were carried out by male suicide bombers.

"They were male suicide bombers", he said.

"One of the suicide bombers attacked a location not far away from the Federal Road Safety office, then another went off at Jiddari Polo Sabon-Gari and then Mulai area along Maiduguri-Biu road."

Mr. Isa said about 21 persons that were injured in the attacks have been taken to the hospital.

The Borno police spokesperson, Victor Isukwu, earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the commissioner of police would brief the press on the attacks later.

Boko Haram, an Islamic militia that became armed in 2009 seeks to enforce strict Islamic rule

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009 and has continued despite the insurgents losing most of the territory they once controlled to soldiers.

More details to come later.