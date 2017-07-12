Sudan: Security Frees Over Seventy Human Trafficking Victims in Kassala State

Kassala — An army unit was able to free 71 persons who were being held by human traffickers in Wad Al Hilaio locality of Kassala state, eastern Sudan, on Tuesday.

An army unit from the Infantry 11 unit in Kassala state apprehended the 7 human traffickers and freed the 71 people, the Governor of Kassala state, Adam Jammaa Adam said.

The governor accompanied by the federal minister for Agriculture professor Abdul Lateef Al Ajami along with a number of local leaders paid a visit to the head office of the Infantry Unit in Kassala and were briefed about the operation.

The governor vowed that the main concern of the main concern of his government would be to focus on combating this phenomenon and that to this end all resources would be put in place.

The governor said this was the highest number of victims to be freed in a single operation, describing human trafficking as contrary to all lofty and religious values. He said the local and federal authorities stand ready to frustrate any such plans and to apprehend those involved.

He commended the leadership and member of the 11 Infantry unit which he said has been protecting the border areas between the state and neighboring countries.

The commander of the unit, Mahmoud Babikir Hamad that the state is used as a crossing area for many of the human trafficking and that the unit and other regular forces work seriously to uproot such a phenomenon from the state and other neighboring states, through tight coordination with the higher security apparatus.

He urged citizens to provide information and help security forces apprehend the culprits and to blow up the hide out of those criminals.

He said this operation stands out as a proof against those who would claim Sudan was not working to uproot and fight human trafficking saying the criminal will find face justice before the special tribunals set to treat those criminals. He referred to past trials where criminals received punishment going up to executions.