Renew'n'Able Malawi, a non-governmental organization working towards ensuring that everyone has access to clean energy in Malawi by 2030--says communities are a critical player in the generation of green energy in the country.

The organization's communications and advocacy officer, Wonderful Mkhutche, said during a training for stakeholders in the capital Lilongwe Monday that while strides for generation of green and clean energy was making headway progress, there was still more to be done.

The training, made possible with funding from Hivos International, was done under the project Mphamvu Now.

He told Nyasa Times that their department is advocating for off-grid sources of energy that can be made from locally available resources including leaves, saw dust and used paper.

"There is more demand for energy now than it was the case a few year years ago. Our aim is that we should complement the already available providers of energy like ESCOM so that we ease the energy crisis in the country," said Mkhutche.

According to Mkhutche, energy is critical to the development of every country hence the need to take it seriously.

"Everyone should be talking about the energy crisis that has befallen us as a country just as we have done with other crises like HIV/AIDS," he said.

Some of the objectives of Mphamvu Now project include the promotion of access to sustainable energy for all Malawians and facilitation of better understanding of energy concepts and technologies in local languages.

One of the participants, Stanley Dzimadzi, a Mzuzu University (Mzuni) trained renewable energy expert, hailed Renew'n'Able Malawi, opining that "there is need for intensive community engagement" in the country to maximum results.