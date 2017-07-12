12 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Says Jealousy Husband At Large for Murder

By James Mwale

Malawi police has launched a manhunt for a man who is suspected to have tortured and beaten to death a secret lover to one of his two wives.

According to Kanengo Police Publicist, Salome Zgambo, the deceased, Sanduleni Kandulu had, on Sunday, sneaked into the house of the suspect's wife where he was followed and attacked by the husband who was tipped about the affair.

"On the fateful day, the deceased came to the house of the woman when the husband was purported to be away.

But the suspect was around and he followed the man to the house where he caught him. He tied the deceased with ropes and started beating him severely," said Zgambo.

The deceased's father is the one who reported the incident to police, according to Zgambo.

She also added; "The suspect further dipped the man stagnant water from a bathroom at same time forcing him to drink the dirty water."

When the victim shouted for help, the suspect is reported to have violently thrown panga knives to those who had rushed to the victim's rescue before later driving away in his car.

The victim was rushed to Mtema Health Center where he was pronounced dead before receiving any medical treatment.

A post-mortem conducted later at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that death was due to insufficient oxygen supply to the blood (hypoxia), secondary to excessive loss of blood.

