The Immigration Department--under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security--collected K10 708 436 091 in the financial year ending June 30, representing 155 percent collections of its approved target.

In a media statement signed by the department's public relations officer, Joseph Chauwa, the development has been described as a huge success.

The success comes as a result of revised Other Recurrent Transaction allocation of MK655 million from MK455 million initially approved which also included the purchase of motor vehicle and uniform, according to Chauwa.

"[The collection] represents 155% increase of the approved target by Government of MK6 900 00 for the department," reads the statement in part.

Chauwa, nevertheless, said despite beating their target, "the department still faces a myriad of operational challenges due to inadequate funding."

"For the 2017/18 financial year Government has approved a target of K9.5 billion for the department. This is against ORT allocation of MK1 billion that is included for operations, uniform and purchase of operational vehicles. The substantial increase in ORT comes after vigorous lobbying to authorities by management which should be commended," said Chauwa.

Chauwa said it is envisaged that with support from the government, the department will be able to post another success story in revenue collections for the next fiscal year.