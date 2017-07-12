11 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Burundi: 300 Burundi Troops Vacate Somalia National University As AMISOM Hands Over Facility to Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

African Union Mission In Somalia (AMISOM)

JULY 11, 2017 AMISOM PR/054/2017

PRESS RELEASE

(For Immediate Release)

AMISOM hands over a rebuilt Somali National University to the Federal Government of Somalia

Mogadishu, 11 July 2017 - The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) today officially handed over the Somali National University, to the Federal Government of Somalia, relinquishing control of the institution, which it had occupied for the last 10 years.

At least 300 troops from the Burundi contingent who occupied the university's premises in the capital Mogadishu, were relocated to AMISOM Sector 5 headquarters in Jowhar, in an exercise that commenced in April 2016. The troops occupied the university in 2007, starting off as a small Forward Operating Base, and later evolving into a Battalion headquarters.

"I want to thank the Federal Government of Somalia for supporting AMISOM through providing land and premises, where we could execute our mandate," Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, the AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM said, during the handover ceremony.

The ceremony officiated by the federal Minister for Higher Education Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Osman comes after extensive reconstruction, logistical and engineering works, spearheaded by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). "We are happy that today, this institution is ready and will start admitting students once the government gives the green light," Amb. Madeira remarked.

"This ceremony has two profound meanings; firstly, relinquishing the University and making it an institution of higher learning is a demonstration that solid progress is being achieved by AMISOM, the FGS and Somali National Security Forces in their joint efforts to contain Al-Shabaab and stabilize the country, normalising life and developing Somalia," the Ambassador noted.

"Secondly, by presiding over the takeover of security responsibilities of the university premises by the Somali security forces, we are implementing important steps of AMISOM's transition and drawdown."

AMISOM also handed over assets that will facilitate the administrative operations of the institution, to enable it operate effectively. "As we hand over these facilities, we do so with confidence, knowing that normal day-to-day activities of this institution of higher learning can continue, free from the threat of terrorists."

Minister Osman described the institution as a symbol of the rebirth of Somalia. "As a Government, we prioritize security, economic development and most importantly education because we believe that education is the anchor for sustainable development," he said.

Established in 1954, the Somali National University suffered extensive damage and material shortage on the onset of the civil war that broke out in 1991, leading to the suspension of classes and effective closure. However, in August 2014, the university reopened its constituent colleges to offer specialized training.

Lt Colonel Wilson Rono - Spokesperson,

Burundi

Population Quadrupled From 1961 to 2017

The Minister of Health calls on all Burundians to significantly reduce the birth rate. She says the average population… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.