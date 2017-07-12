11 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Birr in Use in Parts After Fake Shilling Floods Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Traders and consumers in Galmudug have introduced transaction using the Ethiopian Birr. Residents of Dhusamareb confirmed to Radio Dalsan that following the flooding of fake Somali Shillin in the market traders have opted to instead use the Ethiopian currency.

Most of the areas where the Birr is used as the mode of exchange are under the control of Ethiopian troops. Reports of fake currency circulating in neighbouring Hiraan markets in the government controlled towns raised panic among traders.

The main economic activity of the region livestock was switched to trading by the dollar in the headquarters Beledweyn. Alshabaab which controls mainly rural villages in region followed suit with the banning of the Somali Shilling

Alshabaab administration instructed traders and forex bureaus not to accept fake notes. The fake notes are alleged to have originated from Puntland region.

A Hirshabelle official accused Puntland of printing and sending fake money to the region

Somalia

Govt Prepares for One Person, One Vote Polls by 2020

African and Arab election experts are in Kenya this week meeting with Somalia's electoral commission to help the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.