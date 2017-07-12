11 July 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Commonwealth Games Prepare Athletes for Meets

By Bopa

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee CEO, Tuelo Serufho says the Commonwealth Games are a stepping stone for athletes who have their eyes on competitions like the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Speaking during a press conference in Gaborone on Monday, Serufho said previous participants at the games have gone on to be sporting heroes, noting the likes of Naomi Ruele, Nijel Amos and Karabo Sibanda competing in the 2011 and 2015 games respectively.

"We have no doubt that even the current crop of athletes that we are preparing for Bahamas will use these games as a stepping stone, and in the next few years we should see them competing at the highest level," he said.

Serufho said the Commonwealth Games Association of Botswana has selected a commendable team to compete against the best youth athletes at the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games this month in Bahamas.

"Botswana will be represented by 14 athletes aged between 15 and 18 across four sporting codes, being athletics, boxing, swimming and for the first time in history a cycling team will also be competing," he said.

Chef de mission, Lechedzani Luza said all athletes have been training well ahead of the games.

The team has been preparing under the guidance of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

"I am confident the committee selected the best possible youth team to represent Botswana at the games. These ladies and gentlemen have been tirelessly and selflessly working with BNOC since 2009 and continue to guide our teams to major game," he said.

