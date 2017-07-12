ZBC'S chief executive officer and the company's head of finance have been arrested on allegations of illegally procuring vehicles prejudicing the public broadcaster of $20,000.

CEO Patrick Mavhura, 39, and finance head Benania Shumba, 48, appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura Wednesday charged with fraud and breaching the Procurement Act.

They were released on $300 bail each with stringent reporting conditions.

According to the State,back in 2015, the duo wrote to the information ministry permanent secretary, requesting authority to buy 45 vehicles at a cost of $1,719 900.

They then held an informal meeting with transport parastatal CMED in November of the same year, regarding acquisition of the vehicles.

However, in January last year, they allegedly held a meeting with Harare car deleaership, Croco Motors, and decided to procure a different set of cars from those they had indicated in the request to the ministry.

The following month they received approval from the information ministry to purchase the vehicles through tender.

However, on the same day the approval came through, the duo decided to make a direct purchase from Croco Motors without going to tender and allegedly originated an RTGS transfer of $649,000 into the company's bank account.

It is alleged that in April last year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission received a report alleging the executives had breached the Procurement Act.

Court heard the two got the wind of investigations against them and, in a bid to conceal the alleged crime, drafted minutes purporting that a meeting had been held where the deal was agreed.

They allegedly made those who supposedly attended the meeting sign minutes back-dated to November 2015.

In May last year, they again approached CMED officials and requested a purchase order form so that it would appear as if they bought the vehicles through the parastatal.

The CMED finance manager reportedly indicated that it was impossible to get a purchase order before paying a commission.

The two allegedly transferred $20,000 as part payment of the commission and asked CMED officials to adjust dates so that they matched the day they obtained a quotation.

The parastatal's officials, apparently unaware that investigations were underway, agreed to the request.

According to prosecutors, since the two had bought the vehicles directly from Croco Motors, there was no need to transfer $20,000 to CMED.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the State.