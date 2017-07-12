Gambia: When Will the Vacant Position of Vice President Be Filled?

opinion

It will soon be six months since the Barrow administration took over and apart from a very brief period at the beginning, The Gambia has been without a Vice President.

It is important to note that being an overseer of the office of vice president does not make one vice president. The vice president is the substantive holder of that position appointed in accordance with section 70 of the constitution.

Furthermore it is mandatory to always have a vice president as stipulated in section 70(2) of the Constitution: "The Vice-President shall be appointed by the President."

The Constitution also gives the vice president specific roles which cannot be performed by any other person other than the substantive holder of the position such as representing the president in the national assembly.