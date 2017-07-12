11 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: When Will the Vacant Position of Vice President Be Filled?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

It will soon be six months since the Barrow administration took over and apart from a very brief period at the beginning, The Gambia has been without a Vice President.

It is important to note that being an overseer of the office of vice president does not make one vice president. The vice president is the substantive holder of that position appointed in accordance with section 70 of the constitution.

Furthermore it is mandatory to always have a vice president as stipulated in section 70(2) of the Constitution: "The Vice-President shall be appointed by the President."

The Constitution also gives the vice president specific roles which cannot be performed by any other person other than the substantive holder of the position such as representing the president in the national assembly.

Gambia

Hon. Suwaibou Touray-Member for Wuli East

Hon. Suwaibou Touray, the Wuli East Member of Parliament in his contribution to the debate on the Revised Estimates for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.