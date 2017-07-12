Gambia: When Will Internet Service Be Up to Standard?

opinion

Gamtel has now taken over the control and management of the international gateway. Does this mean that we can now anticipate improved internet service?

When the ACE project was being launched, we had anticipated that with the laying of the cables there would be high speed at an affordable rate but what is delivered by the service providers is more or less the same as before? Not only is the service poor, it is expensive. Where does the problem lie? What needs to be done to improve the service? Foroyaa will find out from the stakeholders.