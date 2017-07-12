Zimbabwe: Disporans, Prisoners Must Be Allowed to Vote - Pressure Group

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has come under fire over its insistence that Zimbabweans living in the diaspora will not cast their ballots in the 2018 general elections.

This Constitution, a citizens-centred campaign group, says the electoral management body is denying Zimbabwean citizens their rights as guaranteed by the country's constitution.

In a letter written to ZEC Chairperson Justice Rita Makarau and dated July 10, the organisation demanded that the millions of Zimbabweans living outside the country be allowed to vote.

However, last week, Justice Makarau told Zimbabwean exile to come back home if they want to vote as there are no provisions in the constitution that allow for diaspora voting.

"There is an issue that has come up time and again and we need to put an end to that," Justice Makarau told a meeting attended by political parties and senior media practitioners in Harare.

"Will Diasporians be able to register to vote? Yes, they can register to vote. They can come back here, present themselves before a voter registration officer, with their proof of identity and an address within Zimbabwe.

"Come voting day, voting has been allocated to a polling station. Will we establish polling stations outside Zimbabwe? No!"

However, This Constitution, argues that the country's supreme law guarantees every citizen a right to vote.

"We hereby draw your attention to section 35 (2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe which entitles all citizens of Zimbabwe to the rights, privileges and benefits of citizenship and equally subjecting them to the duties and obligations of citizenship.

"We further draw your attention to the universal adult suffrage doctrine which is an inalienable right guaranteed by the constitution of Zimbabwe {section 3 (2) b and 155 (1) c} which needs to be jealously and zealously guarded and upheld," said the organisation's spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe.

"The constitution of Zimbabwe further guarantees the right to vote to all adult Zimbabweans."

Dzirutwe said, besides Zimbabweans in the diaspora, prisoners and former 'aliens' should be allowed to vote.

"Our concern stems from the fact that the above referred classes of Zimbabweans have not been accorded an opportunity to exercise their right to vote in past and recent elections which practice we deduct as deliberate and illegal disqualification from voting of those eligible citizens with impunity.

"Our concern further stems from the fact that your Commission has not made any meaningful statement with regards to how it plans to ensure that those three classes of citizens are not disenfranchised come harmonized elections of 2018, which silence has already triggered alarm on this campaign," said Dzirutwe in the letter to ZEC.

The organisation demanded that: "the upcoming BVR programme to be run by the ZEC and the actual voting come 2018 be inclusive of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora by strategically setting up voter registration centres and polling stations in line with Zimbabwean citizens concentration."

It also demanded that voter registration centres and polling stations be set up at all prisons in the country.