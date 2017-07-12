11 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Bans Somali Shiiling in Hiiraan After Fake Cuurency Floods Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali millitant group Alshabab has banned the use of the somali shilling currency in its areas of control and other Hiiraan districts following reports that fake notes had entered the market.

Reports of fake currecy circulting Hiiraan markets in the Hirshabelle controlled towns raised panic among traders . The main economic activity of the region livestock was stitched to trading by the dollar in the headquersters on Baladweyn.

Alshbab which controls mainly rural villages in the regiuon followed suit with the baning of the Somali shilling . Alshabab administration instructed traders and forex bureaus not to accept fake notes.

The fake notes are alleged to have originated from puntland region. Hirshsabelle offcail accused Puntland of printing and sending fake money to the region .

Somalia

Govt Prepares for One Person, One Vote Polls by 2020

African and Arab election experts are in Kenya this week meeting with Somalia's electoral commission to help the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.