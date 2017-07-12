Nairobi — Police have released photographs of six men suspected of having links with the Al Shabaab terror group.

One of them, Rama Mbwana Mbega aka Junia, is suspected to be hiding in Boni Forest where the terror group has operational bases.

The others are Abdullahi Jarso Kotolo aka Seyfdeen, Hassan Jarso Kotolo, Hassan Abdalla Mushi, James Kimanthi Masai and Hamisi Swalleh Abdalla.

"Investigations carried out by security agencies have revealed several Kenyan nationals fighting alongside Al Shabaab and involved in enticing youths within the country to travel to Somalia to join the terror group Al Shabaab," a statement from the police said.

Seyfdeen is believed to be from, Marsabit and is suspected of holding a senior position in Al Shabaab's military wing.

"He is the brother to Hassan Jarso Kotola. The brothers who hail from Marsabit are both believed to be keen members of the terror group are wanted for several deadly attacks in the country," it stated.

He is also believed to have participated in the Mpeketoni attacks in June 2014.

Police say that before leaving for Somalia to join the terror group, Abdullahi was a preacher at Daru Salaam Masjid along Nyayo road within Shauriyako area of Marsabit.

"While here, he used the opportunity to preach to the youth encouraging them to join Al Shabaab. His access to the youth who went to pray at the mosque meant he could be able to interact with them and he therefore recruited them in the process," it indicated.

James Kimanthi Masai aka Rafat who hails from Mutomo, Kitui is also mentioned among the individuals who crossed over to join Al-Shabaab.

Also on the list is Hamisi Abdalla Swaleh who is wanted for a number of terror attacks and abductions in North Eastern Province.

Rama Mbwana Mbega aka Junia comes from South Coast but was recruited into Al-Shabaab while in Mombasa.

He returned to Kenya in 2012 and is suspected to have been part of numerous attacks. Rama went back to Somalia in early 2014 and is still in communication with his fellow Jihadists in Kenya to recruit more youths from the Coast and the North Eastern.

The police released their names and photographs and are asking the public for information that would lead to their arrest.