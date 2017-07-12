Rwanda: RwandAir, Radisson Blu Nominated for World Travel Awards 2017

Rwandair, the national carrier, and Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre have been nominated for this year's World Travel Awards in four and five different categories, respectively, ahead of the Africa travel gala ceremony expected to take place in Kigali.

RwandAir was nominated as Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2017, Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2017, Africa's Leading Airline 2017, and Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2017.

Radisson Blu Hotel was nominated in the categories of Africa's Leading Conference Hotel 2017, Africa's Leading New Hotel 2017 (along with Kigali Marriott Hotel), Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2017, Rwanda's Leading Business Hotel 2017, and Rwanda's Leading Hotel 2017.

World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with its grand tour, a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognise excellence in each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

This year's Africa gala ceremony is expected to take place on October 10, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kigali.

According to Belise Kariza, the RDB chief tourism officer, it will be an honour for Rwanda to host the 24th edition of the World Travel Awards.

"We are delighted and look forward to hosting the World Travel Awards 2017, especially because of the high number of expected guests from around the globe who will have the chance to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience in Rwanda," she told The NewTimes.

For Denis Dernault, the general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali , they were thrilled by being on the list of nominees.

"Receiving the nominations in five different categories in our opening year is testimony to the dedication of our employees, excellent standards of bespoke customer service and world-class offerings in these iconic landmarks. We also take great pride in hosting the WTA gala ceremony which is regarded as a milestone event in the travel and hospitality industry calendar," he noted.

Dernault also encouraged all clients and the general public to vote for them.

In other categories, Kigali International Airport was nominated among Africa's Leading Airports, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) among Africa's Leading Tourist Boards, while Kigali was nominated in Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destinations category.

The voting is happening online and it closes on August 21.

To vote, you can visit www.travelawards.com