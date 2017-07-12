11 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gen. Dr. Yahia Hussein Babiker Appointed As General Supervisor of the Secretariat General of NEPAD

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a presidential decision appointing Gen. Dr. Yahia Hussein Babiker as the General Supervisor of the Secretariat General of NEPAD and the African Peers Review Mechanism and a special representative of the President of the Republic at the Steering Committee of NEPAD and fulcrum of the mechanism in Sudan.

Dr. Abdul-Malik Mohamed Ahmed Al-Berair was also appointed as the Deputy General Supervisor of the Secretariat General of NEPAD and the African Peers Review Mechanism.

The President of the Republic also issued a decision on appointment of Dr. Yassin Al-Haj Abidin as the Chairman of the National Council of the African Peers Review Mechanism and others as members in the context of the new formation of the council.

