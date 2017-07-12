11 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Presidential Decree Appointing Yahyia Hussein Supervisor of NEPAD and APRM

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al- Bashir has issued a decree appointing Gen. Dr. Yahia Hussien General Supervisor of the national secretariat of the NEPAD and the and the African Peer Review Mechanism, and the president's personal representative in the NEPAD steering committee and the African mechanism's fulcrum in Sudan.

Dr. Abdul Malik Mohammed Ahmed Al-Barir was appointed Deputy General Supervisor of the NEPAD National Secretariat and the African Peer Review Mechanism.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, in the context of the reformation of the Governing National Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism has also issued a decree appointing Dr. Yassin Al-Haj Abdeen, Chairman of the Governing National Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism and the membership of others.

