Sudan: Lt. Gen. Bakri Informed On Efforts of Ministry of Heealth to Curb Diarrhea

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the federal Minister of Health, Bahar Idris Abu-Garda, and reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the national and international partners to contain the spreading of watery diarrhea in the country.

In a press statement, Abu-Garda said that he informed the Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the efforts of his ministry in providing basic combat materials like chlorine and insecticides a well as the field visits paid by teams of the Ministry of Health to the states to inspect the efforts to curb the watery diarrhea disease.

The Minister of Health announced that the watery diarrhea cases have dropped remarkably, especially in the White Nile State, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the national and international partners.

Abu-Garda said that he also informed the Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the strategic plan of his ministry for early dealing with epidemics.