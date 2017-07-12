Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company.

Ziscosteel 'workers' have received 40 percent of a month's salary after going for eight years without pay, union representatives have revealed.

The ZISCO group virtually collapsed Redcliff steelworks and subsidiaries such as iron ore miner BIMCO, Lancashire Steel, Frontier Steel and Zisco Distribution centre.

Majority-owned by the State, the company effectively stopped production at its Redcliff main base back in 2009, crippled by corruption, poor management and political interference.

A billion-dollar rescue, through takeover by an Indian company, proved stillborn after government minister threw spanners into the works.

Workers have not been paid for years and, 2016, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, said they would all be fired without indicating whether any terminal benefits would be paid.

However, union leaders revealed Wednesday that, management had recently paid them well shy of half their monthly wages.

"The company has availed $400 000 to the workers of ZISCO group of companies. The amount translates to 37, 5% of an individual salary," Ziscosteel joint workers chairman Benedict Moyo said in an interview.

The workers representative chairman said the money released by management has nothing to do with the recent developments which include the seizure of company property over debts.

"The money which has been released by the company has nothing to do with the attachment of the company properties.

"Workers have been receiving the pay-outs, though intermittently," he said.

He added that the workers are currently meeting with the government over the issue.

"The workers representatives are currently meeting with Industry Minister over the workers outstanding issues.

"Information is going to be availed once the engagements with the government are over," he said.

The Sheriff of the High Court has since attached vehicles, machinery and other movable property belonging to the company following an order by the High court over the workers unpaid salaries.

The former employees are owed more than $60 million in unpaid salaries dating back to eight years.

Once Africa's largest integrated steelworks, Zisco, last year, retrenched the entire workforce at Redcliff plant. The layoffs followed collapse of a rescue deal with India-based Essar group.

Essar won the bid to take over Zisco against competitors including Arcelor Mittal and Jindal steel, with the takeover hyped at an elaborate 2011 event attended by President Robert Mugabe and his then power sharing Prime Minster Morgan Tsvangirai.

The billion deal faced headwinds over iron ore mineral rights and rows in the fractious former coalition government between Mugabe's Zanu PF party and its MDC partners.

In his 2016 budget, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said government would take over Zisco's estimated $700 million debt in a bid to attract fresh investors.