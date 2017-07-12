12 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Body of Gweru Woman Floats in Shallow River for 3 Days

The body of an unidentified woman has been floating in Gweru River.

The body of an unidentified woman has been floating in Gweru River, just outside Mtapa suburb, amid reports that police from the Midlands capital are waiting for a special sub-aqua unit based at Buchwa in Zvishavane.

Irate residents told NewZimbabwe.com that they were surprised that police were failing to retrieve the body from the shallow river.

"How can police fail to retrieve the body from such a shallow river?" asked Gaudencia Mupeta from Mtapa suburb.

Another resident, Isheinesu Sibanda said, by failing to remove the body, from the water, the police force was failing to respect the dead.

Sibanda said it was disgusting that the body had been allowed to float in the river for three days.

"This is un-cultural, unacceptable behaviour by the police and failure to respect the dead," he said.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.

But a ZRP source said there were procedures to be followed before they could remove the body.

"You don't just tamper with a dead body as this will jeopardise investigations," said the source.

