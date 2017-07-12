Sudan: Attacks, Extortion Against North Darfur Farmers

Tabit — Two women were attacked on farms on the outskirts of Tabit in North Darfur on Sunday.

Kaltoum Yahya Saleh and Aisha Musa Hamaa were seriously injured on the head in the attack by herders in Wadi Fagra in Tawila locality. One of their relatives told Radio Dabanga that they were attacked three herders, riding camels and wearing military uniforms.

"They asked the women to stop working and leave the farms, because they did not have the right to work there," the relative said.

"They objected to the orders and refused to leave, after which the herders beat them over their heads with sticks."

The women sustained serious head injuries and have been taken to a health centre. The incident was reported to the local police.

A week ago, armed men in a vehicle entered Wadi Garangu near Tabit and told the working farmers to stop cultivating the lands. A witness said that the men demanded two thirds of the yields from the farm.