11 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Attacks, Extortion Against North Darfur Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tabit — Two women were attacked on farms on the outskirts of Tabit in North Darfur on Sunday.

Kaltoum Yahya Saleh and Aisha Musa Hamaa were seriously injured on the head in the attack by herders in Wadi Fagra in Tawila locality. One of their relatives told Radio Dabanga that they were attacked three herders, riding camels and wearing military uniforms.

"They asked the women to stop working and leave the farms, because they did not have the right to work there," the relative said.

"They objected to the orders and refused to leave, after which the herders beat them over their heads with sticks."

The women sustained serious head injuries and have been taken to a health centre. The incident was reported to the local police.

A week ago, armed men in a vehicle entered Wadi Garangu near Tabit and told the working farmers to stop cultivating the lands. A witness said that the men demanded two thirds of the yields from the farm.

Sudan

Govt Calls for U.S. to Permanently Remove Sanctions

Sudan is asking the United States to permanently scrap 24-year-old sanctions, warning that the country could fall back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.