11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Passes Health Trust Fund Bill to Raise N2.5 Billion a Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The Health Trust Fund is to ensure sustainable financing of the health sector in the state.

It is proposed the fund will be financed through a 5% deduction every month from the total tax revenue of the state and another 1% dedicated monthly from statutory allocation to the 44 council areas in Kano.

Lawmakers formally wrote the Community Health and Research Initiative for technical support in the lead up to the bill, said Aminu Garba, founder of the initiative.

He said CHR was "catalytic and technical" in the support it rendered.

"CHR support to this process was not funded by any of its current and/or previous projects funded by local and/or international development partners and at no point anywhere in this process that donors' names were mentioned or their funds were used," he said.

The group says it will shift advocacy to Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje to get him to assent to the bill, in time for its provisions to be figured into the 2018 budget.

Nigeria

Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.