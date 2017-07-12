Nigeria: Kano Passes Health Trust Fund Bill to Raise N2.5 Billion a Year

The Health Trust Fund is to ensure sustainable financing of the health sector in the state.

It is proposed the fund will be financed through a 5% deduction every month from the total tax revenue of the state and another 1% dedicated monthly from statutory allocation to the 44 council areas in Kano.

Lawmakers formally wrote the Community Health and Research Initiative for technical support in the lead up to the bill, said Aminu Garba, founder of the initiative.

He said CHR was "catalytic and technical" in the support it rendered.

"CHR support to this process was not funded by any of its current and/or previous projects funded by local and/or international development partners and at no point anywhere in this process that donors' names were mentioned or their funds were used," he said.

The group says it will shift advocacy to Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje to get him to assent to the bill, in time for its provisions to be figured into the 2018 budget.