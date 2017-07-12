12 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Best English Spellers Crowned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Byaruhanga

The best English spellers at secondary school level were last weekend crowned with Riviera High School's Abdulkarim Mugisha taking the top accolade.

The event, which took place at Riviera High School, brought together students from 15 schools based in Kigali.

Mugisha was followed by Aurore Izere and Mellon Mutesi both from the white Girls school. The best three spellers will represent Rwanda at the continental spelling competition scheduled for September in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Brian Kaweesi, the executive director, Brain Teasers Rwanda, the Organisers of the event, the spelling bee competition is aimed at raising opportunities for students by empowering them to express themselves and compete confidently in public.

"The initiative will also improve students' reading culture and enable them learn new concepts," he said.

Kaweesi also noted that the competition is meant to teach life skills such as team work, critical thinking and public speaking skills they need to help unlock their potential.

Patrice Dorrall, the headmistress of White Dove Secondary School who was a judge, said English language use in Rwanda is growing progressively.

"I can clearly see that in the near future English language use in Rwanda will have grown steadily," she said.

Shakilla Umutoni, the public relations officer, Imagine We, a local NGO, urged teachers to adopt such initiatives to help learners improve their communication skills using English.

"Through spelling competitions, students are encouraged to read more books, which also boosts their writing skills," she said.

Mugisha, the overall winner, said he had managed to get most of the words right because he revised extensively.

For Herbert Turinawe, a teacher at King David Academy, the spelling bee competition does not only help students grow their vocabulary but also their listening skills.

"It makes them more alert and able to listen better. But even when they fail, they come to accept the defeat and are compelled to work harder," he added.

Rwanda

'Police-Media Collaboration Needed During Elections'

Presidential elections will be free, peaceful and fair if the media and Police join forces and ensure high level of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.