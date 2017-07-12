Kenyatta to Campaign in Raila's Backyard

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Wednesday expected to visit Kisumu and Homa Bay counties that are opposition chief Raila Odinga's backyard.

With 27 days to the General Election, the President is expected to tour the two counties and launch projects.

Among key projects to be launched are the relaunch of the East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), commissioning of Ahero - Kisii Isebania road construction as well as the opening of the Mbita-Rusinga bridge recently built by the Chinese at Sh1.5 billion.

The brewery is earmarked for production of Senator beer that targets the low-end market. The plant is expected to create over 100,000 jobs.

LOCAL LEADERS

The Kisumu facility, on which the new one will stand, started operations in 1984 but was closed in 2002 due to improvements in beer-production technology that allowed production to be done at the Nairobi brewery.

But the President's visit comes amidst varied reactions among local leaders.

Last week, leaders in Homa Bay bickered in public over the visit.

Senator Moses Kajwang', while speaking in an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party youth convention in Homa Bay town asked the President to visit the county without his deputy William Ruto.

But Karachuonyo MP James Rege, the Jubilee Party point man in Nyanza, faulted the Senators' remarks.

ECONOMY

Mr Rege urged Homa Bay residents to welcome the Head of State, saying he is coming to launch development projects.

"Projects which President Kenyatta is coming to launch are going to turn around the economy of this region. I urge residents to give him a rousing welcome," he said.

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma lashed out at local leaders opposed to projects to be launched by President Kenyatta.

"If there is something somebody has done that is good let us be jubilant with it. We should not politicise everything that comes to this region. Many will gain and jobs will come, we need the brewery following the big value chain including farmers," said Mr Ranguma.

President Kenyatta is also set to address rallies in Kondele, Obunga, Ahero as he heads to Homa Bay to launch the Mbita- Rusinga bridge.