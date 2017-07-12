12 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dominant Manangoi, Kipkemboi Storm 1500m Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Rotich and Ayumba Ayodi

Kenyans Dominic Kipkemboi and George Manangoi ruled the roost in boys' 1,500m to qualify for the final of the World Under-18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kipkemboi staged a gun-to-tape performance, winning the first semi-final in 3 minutes and 48.77 seconds after cruising through 800m in 1:55.79 and 1200m in 2:58.17.

Kipkemboi outclassed Oussama Cherrad from Algeria to second place in 3:48.93 as Abebe Dessassa from Ethiopia settled third in 3:49.58 to all qualify.

George, the younger brother of World 1,500m silver medallist Elijah Manangoi, stayed in the middle of the pack before going second behind Ethiopian Belete Mekonen at the bell. Mekonen, who clocked 3:16.41 past 1200, fell behind Manangoi, who kicked with 300m to go to win in 3:55.00.

Mekonen came in second in 3:56.31 followed by Uganda's Daniel Kiprop in 3:58.68.

The two are not only eyeing a 1-2 sweep but they are also out to improve the Championship Record of 3 minutes and 36.38 seconds set by their compatriot Kumari Taki in 2015 edition of the championship in Cali, Colombia.

Kipkemboi said that he is looking forward to a podium finish in the event though he looked like he pulled a hamstring injury towards the end of the race.

"I want to run well despite having an injury. I'm focusing on a podium finish in this event which is very important to me," said Kipkemboi.

"I'm really happy to have won in my heat and I'm looking forward to the final where I want to win the gold medal," said Manangoi.

The final will be held on Friday.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.