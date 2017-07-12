Kenya: Dominant Manangoi, Kipkemboi Storm 1500m Final

Kenyans Dominic Kipkemboi and George Manangoi ruled the roost in boys' 1,500m to qualify for the final of the World Under-18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kipkemboi staged a gun-to-tape performance, winning the first semi-final in 3 minutes and 48.77 seconds after cruising through 800m in 1:55.79 and 1200m in 2:58.17.

Kipkemboi outclassed Oussama Cherrad from Algeria to second place in 3:48.93 as Abebe Dessassa from Ethiopia settled third in 3:49.58 to all qualify.

George, the younger brother of World 1,500m silver medallist Elijah Manangoi, stayed in the middle of the pack before going second behind Ethiopian Belete Mekonen at the bell. Mekonen, who clocked 3:16.41 past 1200, fell behind Manangoi, who kicked with 300m to go to win in 3:55.00.

Mekonen came in second in 3:56.31 followed by Uganda's Daniel Kiprop in 3:58.68.

The two are not only eyeing a 1-2 sweep but they are also out to improve the Championship Record of 3 minutes and 36.38 seconds set by their compatriot Kumari Taki in 2015 edition of the championship in Cali, Colombia.

Kipkemboi said that he is looking forward to a podium finish in the event though he looked like he pulled a hamstring injury towards the end of the race.

"I want to run well despite having an injury. I'm focusing on a podium finish in this event which is very important to me," said Kipkemboi.

"I'm really happy to have won in my heat and I'm looking forward to the final where I want to win the gold medal," said Manangoi.

The final will be held on Friday.