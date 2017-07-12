Kenya: Elijah Onkware Cruises to 100m Semis at Kasarani

Kenya's Elijah Onkware qualified for boys' 100m semi-finals after clocking a personal best of 10.78 seconds, finishing third in his heat as the World Under-18 Championships got underway Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Onkware lost the battle in the fifth and final 100m heat to Wilson Tyreke from Jamaica and who clocked 10.60 and Danelson Mahautiere from Dominican Republic in a personal best 10.74.

It was a good start for Onkware, the form three student from Mogonga Mixed Secondary School in Kisii, who was the first Kenyan to take to the track.

The 17-year-old, who is a great admirer of Olympic and World 100m champion Usain Bolt, went into the race with personal best 10.96.

South Africans Retshidisitswe and Tshenolo Lemao won the first and second heats with the fastest times of 10.48 and 10.54.

Onkware was ranked 14th from the 24 athletes who made it to the semi-finals that are due 5pm on Wednesday.

Onkware said he had done good preparations and was happy to have competed with athletes from Jamaica in his heat.

"I'm very happy to have competed well and qualify for the semi-finals. It is a good feeling to compete with athletes like Jamaica and Bahamas," said Onkware.

The athlete hinted that he will do his best and even make it to the final as he eyes to be in the podium.

"I will do my best in the semi-finals so that I can get to the finals since I am focusing on a podium finish."