12 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elijah Onkware Cruises to 100m Semis at Kasarani

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi and Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Elijah Onkware qualified for boys' 100m semi-finals after clocking a personal best of 10.78 seconds, finishing third in his heat as the World Under-18 Championships got underway Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Onkware lost the battle in the fifth and final 100m heat to Wilson Tyreke from Jamaica and who clocked 10.60 and Danelson Mahautiere from Dominican Republic in a personal best 10.74.

It was a good start for Onkware, the form three student from Mogonga Mixed Secondary School in Kisii, who was the first Kenyan to take to the track.

The 17-year-old, who is a great admirer of Olympic and World 100m champion Usain Bolt, went into the race with personal best 10.96.

South Africans Retshidisitswe and Tshenolo Lemao won the first and second heats with the fastest times of 10.48 and 10.54.

Onkware was ranked 14th from the 24 athletes who made it to the semi-finals that are due 5pm on Wednesday.

Onkware said he had done good preparations and was happy to have competed with athletes from Jamaica in his heat.

"I'm very happy to have competed well and qualify for the semi-finals. It is a good feeling to compete with athletes like Jamaica and Bahamas," said Onkware.

The athlete hinted that he will do his best and even make it to the final as he eyes to be in the podium.

"I will do my best in the semi-finals so that I can get to the finals since I am focusing on a podium finish."

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.