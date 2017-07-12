12 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Thirty Local Coaches Attend FIFA Course

By Peter Kamasa

A total of 30 local football coaches are attending the FIFA Member Association (MA) Coaching Course which begun on Monday at the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) headquarters in Remera.

The five-day course, organised by FERWAFA and fully financed by the Federation of International Football Associations is being conducted by FIFA coaches' instructor Ulric Mathiot from Seychelles.

FERWAFA vice president Vedaste Kayiranga urged participants to fully concentrate on gaining the advanced knowledge that will be given to them. The course is part of FIFA's continued support of football in Rwanda and other developing countries.

The participants are being taken through a range of different coaching course units.

