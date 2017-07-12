Nigeria: Flood Sacks Residents Over Shoddy Road Rehabilitation Work

Aba — Residents of Garden Avenue and other adjoining streets in Aba, have blamed an alleged shoddy road Construction work in the area as the reason for the recent flood which has continued to ravage the area.

The residents lamented that the inability of the contractor handling the project to construct drainages and work according to the specifications of the contract, is making life miserable for them whenever it rains.

It was gathered that the construction of the two kilometre Garden Avenue is one of the constituency projects of the member representing Aba federal constituency, Mr. Ossy Prestige, awarded to the company by the federal government through the Anambra /Imo River Basin Development Authority.

In an interview with South East Voice, a resident of Garden Avenue, Evangelist ThankGod Sunday who said he had lived in the area for about 20 years said the area had no problem of flood until the recent road rehabilitation work at Garden Avenue.

"We only saw flood since the road construction started. In the last three weeks, flood has sacked over 20 families. The flood killed a six year old child while two others were rescued. A lot of people are now homeless. There was a drainage channel connecting water from Faulks road to Okigwe road, but due to poor quality work, they have channeled water from Okigwe road to Garden Avenue. Whenever it rains, the level of the water flows above the fence into people's houses. We are suffering because of the mistake of the construction company."

Another resident, Rosemary, widow of the former military Administrator of Cross River State, Navy Capt. Edet Archibong, told South East Voice that many families had lost their property while others have started relocating from the area. "All my tenants have relocated; I have nowhere to lay my head. Any time the sky becomes cloudy, people will start running away from this area. We are appealing to the government to urgently do something about this problem before we lose more lives and property."

Speaking during a visit to the area, member representing Aba federal constituency, Mr. Ossy Prestige, said, "It appears the Anambra /Imo River Basin Development Authority awarded the road construction contract to a carpenter. A company that doesn't have an idea of road construction. This is the only way I can explain what I saw on this road. I have never seen a construction company that doesn't have even one equipment on site.

Their shabby construction has caused suffering to the people. A company that used phone light to work at night; that had the audacity to give a quotation made on a road without drainage. The contract was for 2km, but the contractor said he will only do 560 metres.

He threatened to petition the EFCC if the contracting firm fails to work to the specifications of the contract which include construction of a 2km road with drainage channels, stressing that the work done was not acceptable.