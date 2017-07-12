South Africa: Neighbour Saves Crying Newborn Abandoned in Backyard

A newborn baby boy is in good health after being abandoned outside a home in Stutterheim at the weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

The boy, just a few days old, was left on the ground in a backyard on Sunday afternoon, said Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

"Luckily he cried and a neighbour heard him," she said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and took the baby to hospital.

Mawisa said the baby did not have any visible injuries.

His mother had not yet been located.

Anyone with information on the child's abandonment can contact Stutterheim police on 043 683 1996.

