11 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SACP Congress - Communists Call Out Guptas, but What Next?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: South African Communist Party Snubs President Zuma
analysis

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is inherently contradictory. Its congress this week will decide whether it can finally face those contradictions or will continue to support its class rival, the ANC. By GREG NICOLSON.

In a bygone era, magazine covers were important. The SACP on Tuesday made sure to highlight the difference between the communist and ANC publications after the 1994 elections. The '94 April vote led to President Nelson Mandela's election, over 20 years ago. The SACP's mag led with, "A luta continua!" The ANC's official publication announced, "Free at Last!"

The divergent editorial positions were highlighted in the SACP's political report, presented to the party's 14th national congress on Tuesday by General Secretary Blade Nzimande, to highlight how the SACP and ANC differed in their approaches to democracy and governance. The communists said the struggle must continue while the ANC sold "real change".

That's the SACP's recollection of events. On Tuesday Nzimande attacked President Jacob Zuma's second term as president and criticised the influence of the Gupta family over the state. The communists, who have long criticised the country's policy direction while remaining aligned to the ruling party and allowing its leaders to serve in ANC cabinets,...

More on This

We've Been Betrayed By State Capture On 'Steroids' - Communist Party Leader

State capture has taken off on "steroids" over the past four years, says South African Communist Party general secretary… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.