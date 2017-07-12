analysis

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is inherently contradictory. Its congress this week will decide whether it can finally face those contradictions or will continue to support its class rival, the ANC. By GREG NICOLSON.

In a bygone era, magazine covers were important. The SACP on Tuesday made sure to highlight the difference between the communist and ANC publications after the 1994 elections. The '94 April vote led to President Nelson Mandela's election, over 20 years ago. The SACP's mag led with, "A luta continua!" The ANC's official publication announced, "Free at Last!"

The divergent editorial positions were highlighted in the SACP's political report, presented to the party's 14th national congress on Tuesday by General Secretary Blade Nzimande, to highlight how the SACP and ANC differed in their approaches to democracy and governance. The communists said the struggle must continue while the ANC sold "real change".

That's the SACP's recollection of events. On Tuesday Nzimande attacked President Jacob Zuma's second term as president and criticised the influence of the Gupta family over the state. The communists, who have long criticised the country's policy direction while remaining aligned to the ruling party and allowing its leaders to serve in ANC cabinets,...