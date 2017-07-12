Nigeria: Supreme Court Sacks Sheriff, Declares Makarfi Authentic Leader of PDP

Abuja — The Supreme Court has declared the Ahmed Markafi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic leadership of the party, thereby putting an end to the nearly 14 months of legal battle over the soul of the party.

Giving its judgment in Abuja Wednesday, the Supreme Court upturned the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt that declared Senator Alli Modu Sheriff as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour, who read the verdict of the three-man panel, held that the appeal has merit and is subsequently allowed.

The panel also awarded a cost of N250,000 against the first respondent.

The court in the judgment held that the National Convention of the party held in May 21, 2016 was validly convened and in line with the PDP constitution.

The court further held that the dissolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) by the convention was in order since the national deputy chairman presided, adding that the convention acted within the constitution of the party.

Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation by PDP faithful of the Makarfi faction who were present in court.

Among the PDP faithful in court included Governors Nyesome Wike of Rivers, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, as well as a former governor of Kano State Ibrahim Shekarau.

Other chieftains at the Supreme Court included Ahmed Markafi, Senator Ben Obi, Bode George, Dayo Adeyeye, Jerry Gana, former deputy speaker House of Rep.

However, Sheriff was absent during the judgment.