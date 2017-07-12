Kenya: Stage Set for GOtv Shield Round of 16 Fixtures

Former GOtv Shield champions Gor Mahia and last year's runners up Ulinzi Stars will take no further part in the tournament's round of 16 matches set for July 22 -23.

Gor were tossed out of the domestic cup on Sunday following a 6-5 penalty loss to fellow SportPesa Premier League side Bandari, while last year's runners-up Ulinzi fell 1-0 to Sony Sugar at home to tumble out of the competition.

"The last time we played Ulinzi, we drew 1-1 so we were confident on Saturday. We knew that Ulinzi are good defensively so we went all out on attack and that worked for us," Sony coach Salim Babu said.

Tusker remain firm favourites to retain the trophy after beating Palos 1-0 in Meru last weekend.

Former champions AFC Leopards are also in the running for the year's trophy, and face lower-tier side Bidco in the round of 16.

Round of 32 results:

Coast Stima 0-0 (4-5) Nzoia Sugar; Wazito 1-1 (4-2) KCB; Ushuru 0-0 (2-4) Vihiga Utd; Bidco United 2-0 Rainforest; Gor Mahia 1-1 (5-6) Bandari; Taqwa 1-2 Savannah Cement; Tusker 1-0 Palos; Zetech Uni 0-1 Kakamega Homeboyz; AFC Leopards 2-0 Nairobi Stima; Mwatate 0-2 Butterfly; Kenpoly 0-1 Kariobangi Sharks; Ulinzi 0-1 Sony Sugar; Karatina Homeboyz 1-2 GFE 105; Sofapaka 1-0 Western Stima; Young Divers 0-2 Eldoret Youth